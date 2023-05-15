Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,628 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 88.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

NYSE AEM opened at $56.75 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.