Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,394 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 50.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 46,629 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 74,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 222.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 41,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,791,000.

ROBT opened at $40.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $233.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $43.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

