Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 14,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,792,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 452,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,001,000 after acquiring an additional 21,163 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $983,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $739.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $704.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $688.23. The company has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.72, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $762.51.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,600 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,600 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,899 shares of company stock worth $14,268,740. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Barclays raised their target price on Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $779.41.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.