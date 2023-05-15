Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 515.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1,445.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 10,665 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMLC opened at $25.19 on Monday. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.54.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

