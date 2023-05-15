Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,842 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,302,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,967,000 after purchasing an additional 452,783 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 202,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $23.63 on Monday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $824.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.15.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

