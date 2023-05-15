Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 149.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWC. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,672,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 175,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC opened at $101.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.46 and a 200-day moving average of $109.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $98.62 and a 12 month high of $127.32.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

