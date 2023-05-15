Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $2.38 Million in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 10,705.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000.

Shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF stock opened at $27.03 on Monday. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $28.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44.

