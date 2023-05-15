Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,250,942,000 after buying an additional 136,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First Solar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,534,000 after buying an additional 60,266 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Solar by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,227 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,933,000 after purchasing an additional 131,174 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Solar by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,865 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,678,000 after purchasing an additional 132,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $272,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Up 26.5 %

Shares of FSLR opened at $231.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.31. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.77 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 594.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.88.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.