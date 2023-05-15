Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $115.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $140.90.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,759,858.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,171. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.