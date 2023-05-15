Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,384 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHY. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 79.7% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 702,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 311,646 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,051,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth about $730,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 29.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 68,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 26.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 308,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 65,024 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PGIM Global High Yield Fund

In related news, Director Brian Reid bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $43,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,385. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

NYSE:GHY opened at $10.75 on Monday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $12.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

(Get Rating)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.