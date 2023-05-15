Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $159,195,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,375,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,697,000. Finally, Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,695,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Ball Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:BALL opened at $56.20 on Monday. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $75.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.26. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Ball Profile



Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

