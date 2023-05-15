Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 323,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rithm Capital in the first quarter worth $95,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

RITM opened at $7.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.79.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $783.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.88 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.61%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 178.57%.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

