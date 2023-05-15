Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQM. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 265.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQM opened at $71.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.20 and its 200-day moving average is $85.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $60.21 and a twelve month high of $115.76.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 95.37% and a net margin of 36.47%. On average, analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $3.2237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $12.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.99%. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SQM shares. Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

