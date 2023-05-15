Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,940 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 94,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 42,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period.

Shares of PXE opened at $24.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.26. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $36.69. The firm has a market cap of $151.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.83.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

