Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Chewy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,981,000 after purchasing an additional 112,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chewy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chewy Price Performance

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,472.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $184,194.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 412,485 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,861 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $33.93 on Monday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average is $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.28. Chewy had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.