Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,547 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSLV. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 256.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $257,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $38.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $48.95.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

