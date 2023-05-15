Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,532 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,591,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,263,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 206.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 271,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 182,919 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 598,455.2% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 173,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 173,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,652,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,785,000 after acquiring an additional 148,733 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $46.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.02. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.24 and a 12-month high of $50.22.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.