Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,608 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 408.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 26,434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS HEGD opened at $17.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $122.31 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53.

The Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (HEGD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides hedged exposure to US large-cap companies using ETFs and options. HEGD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Swan.

