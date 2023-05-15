Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,176 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTL. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 21,542.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTL opened at $4.75 on Monday. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $637.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.89%. This is a positive change from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Necessity Retail REIT’s payout ratio is currently -106.25%.

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

