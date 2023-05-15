Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 15,418 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,418 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDV. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:GDV opened at $20.30 on Monday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.04.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.