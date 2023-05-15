Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,954 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,870,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the third quarter worth $6,517,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 211.7% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 466,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 317,110 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the third quarter worth $2,827,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 313.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 182,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 138,060 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AAAU opened at $19.94 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $20.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.