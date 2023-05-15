Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,295 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,784 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 288.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,516 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 97.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 113,486 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $24,620,000 after acquiring an additional 151,763 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $19.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.31.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOLD. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

