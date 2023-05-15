Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 45,557 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 45,557 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 62,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of EQT by 27.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 852,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after buying an additional 181,453 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of EQT by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 34.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,719,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQT. UBS Group began coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.35.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $33.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.33%.

About EQT

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

