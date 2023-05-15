Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 6,845 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,845 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,405,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,130,000 after buying an additional 77,759 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Hologic by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,376,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,299,000 after buying an additional 79,021 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,132 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Hologic by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $82.77 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.71 and a 200-day moving average of $79.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.