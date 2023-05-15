Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 6,892 Shares of VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,892 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Retail ETF were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTH. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $9,028,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $700,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the first quarter worth $9,034,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 98.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 21,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 40.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VanEck Retail ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ RTH opened at $166.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.93 and a 200 day moving average of $162.53. VanEck Retail ETF has a one year low of $144.85 and a one year high of $182.12.

VanEck Retail ETF Profile

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

