Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 7,529 Shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,529 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $622,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QPX opened at $25.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $23.14. AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 million, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.14.

The AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (QPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to maximize long-term growth through equity exposure while tactically managing downside risk. QPX was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

