Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Markel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,304,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Markel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Markel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Markel by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,362,000 after purchasing an additional 31,307 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Markel by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

Insider Activity at Markel

Markel Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 43,717 shares in the company, valued at $59,452,059.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 43,717 shares in the company, valued at $59,452,059.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 144 shares of company stock worth $193,829. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,369.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,303.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,313.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.39 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,064.09 and a 1-year high of $1,458.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.