Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.30.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,111.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,400 shares of company stock worth $18,936,150. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $144.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.76 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a market capitalization of $173.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.66.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

