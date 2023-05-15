Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Position Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $694,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $55.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $69.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.56.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 41.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

