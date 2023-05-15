ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 28.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ChargePoint by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,280 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint by 91.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after acquiring an additional 970,212 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint by 81.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,167,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after acquiring an additional 525,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in ChargePoint by 139.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 648,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 377,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 14,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $136,074.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086,469 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $2,323,393.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 14,476 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $136,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,808.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,610 shares of company stock worth $2,562,686. 23.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ChargePoint Trading Down 4.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.68.

Shares of CHPT opened at $8.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.69.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.31 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 73.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.84%. On average, research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

