Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) Insider David Ross Acquires 7,500 Shares

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC – Get Rating) insider David Ross purchased 7,500 shares of Charter Hall Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$10.95 ($7.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$82,125.00 ($55,867.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors – office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

