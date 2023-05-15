Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) Insider David Ross Acquires 7,500 Shares

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC – Get Rating) insider David Ross purchased 7,500 shares of Charter Hall Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$10.95 ($7.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$82,125.00 ($55,867.35).
Charter Hall Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.10.
Charter Hall Group Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.