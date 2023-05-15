Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR) Insider David Harrison Purchases 10,000 Shares

Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR – Get Rating) insider David Harrison acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.83 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of A$38,300.00 ($26,054.42).
Charter Hall Retail REIT Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87.
About Charter Hall Retail REIT
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.