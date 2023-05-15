Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR) Insider David Harrison Purchases 10,000 Shares

Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR – Get Rating) insider David Harrison acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.83 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of A$38,300.00 ($26,054.42).

Charter Hall Retail REIT is the leading owner and manager of property for convenience retailers. Charter Hall Retail REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC). With over 29 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups.

