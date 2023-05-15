Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Holdings Raised by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

CRUS stock opened at $78.52 on Monday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.94 and a 52-week high of $111.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.92.

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $1,125,118.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,746.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

