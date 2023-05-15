City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Purchases $16,600.00 in Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) Director J. Thomas Jones purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

City Stock Performance

City stock opened at $84.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.28. City Holding has a one year low of $76.90 and a one year high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.55.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.21. City had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 36.69%. The company had revenue of $72.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that City Holding will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

City Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. City’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in City by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,606,000 after buying an additional 97,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of City by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,694,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,258,000 after purchasing an additional 21,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of City by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,659,000 after purchasing an additional 42,197 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of City by 1.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 624,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of City by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on City in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on City in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on City in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, City presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. Its products produced and services rendered by City National include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management and Trust Services. The company was founded on March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

Featured Articles

