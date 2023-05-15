Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Short Interest Update

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 462,300 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the April 15th total of 404,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,311.5 days.

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

CBGPF opened at $11.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51. Close Brothers Group has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

