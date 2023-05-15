Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Short Interest Update

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 462,300 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the April 15th total of 404,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,311.5 days.
Close Brothers Group Price Performance
CBGPF opened at $11.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51. Close Brothers Group has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $11.52.
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Close Brothers Group (CBGPF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.