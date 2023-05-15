CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,578,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 359,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 74,308 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

CNX stock opened at $15.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

