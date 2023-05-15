Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,538,100 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 9,912,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 52,690.5 days.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of CBAUF stock opened at $64.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.94. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12-month low of $59.48 and a 12-month high of $78.03.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile
