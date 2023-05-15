Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,538,100 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 9,912,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 52,690.5 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CBAUF stock opened at $64.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.94. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12-month low of $59.48 and a 12-month high of $78.03.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, Corporate Centre and Other, and Wealth Management. The Retail Banking Services segment provides home loan, consumer finance, and retail deposit products and servicing to all retail bank customers and non-relationship managed small business customers.

