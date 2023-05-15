Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 440 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNP. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP opened at $30.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average of $29.70.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

