Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,992 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of BOX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 594,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,496,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,491 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $354,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,505,361. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $354,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,505,361. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,657.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,060. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOX opened at $26.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.10. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.20, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.01. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. BOX had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $256.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.29 million. Research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

