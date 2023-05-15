Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.89 Million Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,835,000 after acquiring an additional 116,629 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Raymond James by 80.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,780,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,740,000 after acquiring an additional 17,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,580,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,195,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,164,000 after buying an additional 51,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Stock Down 0.7 %

RJF opened at $84.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $126.00.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.43.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.