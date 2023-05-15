Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,181 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,026 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,735 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 756,539 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 542,036 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,718,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,022 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,803,000 after buying an additional 44,228 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,594,000 after buying an additional 21,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $441,439.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,017.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $23,022,979.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,953,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,485,532.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $441,439.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,017.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,382 shares of company stock worth $41,042,070 over the last ninety days. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS opened at $140.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $152.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 37.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

