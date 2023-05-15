Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Director John D. Illgen Sells 2,000 Shares

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) Director John D. Illgen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $21,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Community West Bancshares Stock Performance

Community West Bancshares stock opened at $10.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.01. Community West Bancshares has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Community West Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $214,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rates, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

