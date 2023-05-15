Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Director John D. Illgen Sells 2,000 Shares

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) Director John D. Illgen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $21,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Community West Bancshares Stock Performance
Community West Bancshares stock opened at $10.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.01. Community West Bancshares has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.61.
Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community West Bancshares
Community West Bancshares Company Profile
Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rates, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Community West Bancshares (CWBC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.