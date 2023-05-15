Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) CFO Purchases $152,910.00 in Stock

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) CFO James C. Malone acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $152,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,752.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCSI opened at $33.13 on Monday. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.62 and a fifty-two week high of $65.68. The stock has a market cap of $651.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.56.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.16 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 20.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCSI shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 45,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Featured Articles

