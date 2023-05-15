Contrasting SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE) and Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) and Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SaverOne 2014 and Perficient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SaverOne 2014 alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SaverOne 2014 N/A N/A N/A Perficient 11.38% 32.14% 13.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.6% of Perficient shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Perficient shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SaverOne 2014 0 0 0 0 N/A Perficient 0 3 6 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SaverOne 2014 and Perficient, as provided by MarketBeat.

Perficient has a consensus price target of $87.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.98%. Given Perficient’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perficient is more favorable than SaverOne 2014.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SaverOne 2014 and Perficient’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SaverOne 2014 $1.19 million 1.85 -$7.44 million N/A N/A Perficient $914.36 million 2.81 $104.39 million $2.90 25.43

Perficient has higher revenue and earnings than SaverOne 2014.

Summary

Perficient beats SaverOne 2014 on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SaverOne 2014

(Get Rating)

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents resulting from the use of mobile phones while driving. The company's SaverOne system provides an advanced driver safety solution to identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications. Its system includes a controlled unit, mobile app, and cloud services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Perficient

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc. engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Receive News & Ratings for SaverOne 2014 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SaverOne 2014 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.