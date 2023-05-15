CORDA Investment Management LLC. Buys 2,958 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 65,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Amazon.com by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 142,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,468 shares in the last quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 12,186 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $636,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,036 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,586.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,467. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

AMZN opened at $110.26 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 262.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

