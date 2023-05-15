Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) EVP Eric Palomaki Sells 5,000 Shares

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) EVP Eric Palomaki sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,134. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

CMT stock opened at $20.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $186.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.44 million during the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

A number of analysts have commented on CMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on shares of Core Molding Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

About Core Molding Technologies

(Get Rating)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.