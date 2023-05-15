Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $30.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average of $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $471,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,546 shares in the company, valued at $394,571.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 15,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $471,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,546 shares in the company, valued at $394,571.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,198 shares of company stock worth $4,405,084 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

