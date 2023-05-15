Country Club Bank GFN Purchases 67,942 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 121.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,942 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $110.26 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 262.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,467. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

