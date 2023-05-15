Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Crane were worth $11,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 2,775.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 213,113 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Crane by 281.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,649,000 after buying an additional 140,703 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Crane by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 656,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,060,000 after buying an additional 63,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Crane by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,534,000 after buying an additional 56,773 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Crane by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 161,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,438,000 after buying an additional 52,922 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crane in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of CR opened at $75.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 24.90%.

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

