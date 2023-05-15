Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) CIO Shaul Kuba Buys 11,705 Shares

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) CIO Shaul Kuba acquired 11,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $55,130.55. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 9,070,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,720,090.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shaul Kuba also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

On Wednesday, May 10th, Shaul Kuba bought 18,600 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $82,212.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Shaul Kuba bought 18,600 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $81,282.00.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $4.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $106.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $7.68.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is -21.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of the rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.